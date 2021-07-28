Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Canada’s Suncor posts Q2 profit as oil prices rebound from COVID-19 lows

By Staff Reuters
Posted July 28, 2021 10:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Will higher oil prices help Alberta’s budget?' Will higher oil prices help Alberta’s budget?
WATCH: Will higher oil prices help Alberta’s budget? – Jun 24, 2021

Oil producer Suncor Energy Inc posted a second-quarter profit compared to a year ago loss on Wednesday, as crude prices rebounded from pandemic-driven lows.

Read more: Suncor reports $821 million 1st quarter profit on higher output, stronger oil prices

Like many of its peers, Suncor has been generating bumper free cash flow this year thanks to higher oil prices.

The bulk of the company’s operations are in northern Alberta’s oil sands, and it is aiming to cut carbon emissions by one-third while also boosting production.

Trending Stories

The company said its total upstream production rose to 699,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) during the second quarter from 655,500 boepd a year earlier.

The company, Canada’s second-largest oil producer, posted net earnings of C$868 million ($693.24 million), or 58 Canadian cents per share, in the three months ended June 30, compared with a loss of C$614 million, or 40 Canadian cents per share, year earlier.

Story continues below advertisement

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Maju Samuel)

© 2021 Reuters
Oil Prices tagSuncor tagSuncor Energy tagAlberta oil sands tagCanada oil sands tagSuncor earnings tagcanada oil sector tagsuncor energy second quarter tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers