Damage pegged at $350k after house fire in London’s Old North

Send this page to someone via email

The London Fire Department is looking into the cause of a house fire in the city’s Old North neighbourhood that resulted in $350,000 in damages.

Emergency services arrived on Regent Street near Adelaide Street over at about 5 p.m. Wednesday.

At 5:45 p.m., fire officials tweeted that the blaze was under control and everyone was safely evacuated from the building.

Firefighters worked until roughly 7 p.m. to douse hot spots. Video posted online showed portions of the second-floor exterior wall charred black.

The investigation is ongoing.

Emergency crews on scene of a structure fire on Regent St. All occupants evacuated safely. Primary & secondary search complete. Fire is under control. More to follow. @lpsmediaoffice @MLPS911 #ldnont pic.twitter.com/IAoywpx8VJ — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) September 15, 2021

Advertisement