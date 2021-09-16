Damage pegged at $350k after house fire in London’s Old North

The London Fire Department is looking into the cause of a house fire in the city’s Old North neighbourhood that resulted in $350,000 in damages.
Emergency services arrived on Regent Street near Adelaide Street over at about 5 p.m. Wednesday.
At 5:45 p.m., fire officials tweeted that the blaze was under control and everyone was safely evacuated from the building.
Firefighters worked until roughly 7 p.m. to douse hot spots. Video posted online showed portions of the second-floor exterior wall charred black.
The investigation is ongoing.
