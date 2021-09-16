Overnight shooting in Saint-Leonard sends one to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A 29-year-old man was shot and wounded overnight Wednesday in Montreals Saint-Léonard neighbourhood.

At around 12:30 a.m., police said they received a call of gunshots in an apartment located on Despréaux Street close to Valdombre Street.

The shots were reportedly fired following an altercation in the apartment, according to SPVM spokesperson Jessica Lalonde.

The victim was injured in the “upper body.” Lalonde says he was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects fled on foot before the police arrived, Lalonde said.

Investigators and forensic technicians took charge of the investigation and the canine unit also combed the scene.

The police are trying to determine if the events are related to a nearby shots-fired incident that took place Friday.

A large number of attempted murders and shots fired without causing any casualties have occurred in the past three weeks, particularly in the Saint-Michel, Saint-Léonard, Rivière-des-Prairies and Sud-Ouest neighbourhoods.