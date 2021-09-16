Menu

Comments

Crime

Overnight shooting in Saint-Leonard sends one to hospital

By Brayden Jagger Haines The Canadian Press
Posted September 16, 2021 7:25 am
SPVM police enter Saint-Leonard apartment after alteration an shooting. View image in full screen
SPVM police enter Saint-Leonard apartment after alteration an shooting. TVA

A 29-year-old man was shot and wounded overnight Wednesday in Montreals Saint-Léonard neighbourhood.

At around 12:30 a.m., police said they received a call of gunshots in an apartment located on Despréaux Street close to Valdombre Street.

The shots were reportedly fired following an altercation in the apartment, according to SPVM spokesperson Jessica Lalonde.

READ MORE: Violent weekend in Montreal as police investigate multiple shootings

The victim was injured in the “upper body.” Lalonde says he was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects fled on foot before the police arrived, Lalonde said.

Investigators and forensic technicians took charge of the investigation and the canine unit also combed the scene.

READ MORE: Officers not likely targeted in MUHC hospital shooting, Montreal police say

The police are trying to determine if the events are related to a nearby shots-fired incident that took place Friday.

A large number of attempted murders and shots fired without causing any casualties have occurred in the past three weeks, particularly in the Saint-Michel, Saint-Léonard, Rivière-des-Prairies and Sud-Ouest neighbourhoods.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
