COVID-19: Haliburton Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports 12 new cases, 46 active

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 48 hours, according to data released Wednesday afternoon.

In the update issued around 1:35 p.m., six of the new cases were in Haliburton County, five in Northumberland County and one in the City of Kawartha Lakes. The overall number of active cases increased to 46 from 36 reported on Monday. There were 26 reported on Friday.

The active cases include 22 in the Kawarthas (two more), 10 in Northumberland County (four more) and 14 in Haliburton County (four more).

There are two active outbreaks:

Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay: Declared Sept. 7. As of Wednesday, there are 18 active cases among inmates, the health unit reported during its weekly media conference.

A private residence in Brighton in Northumberland County: Declared Sept. 11. As of Wednesday, there are five active cases, according to the health unit.

Since the pandemic was first declared, the health unit has dealt with 73 outbreaks — 29 of them at long-term care facilities, 12 at workplace settings, 11 at congregate settings, nine at schools, 11 at “other community settings,” and one at a hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

The health unit’s 2,279 cumulative resolved cases (six more since Monday) make up approximately 95.4 per cent of the health unit’s 2,388 total cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

The number of variant cases increased by six since Monday to 892 — 421 in the Kawarthas (two more) with 357 in Northumberland County (unchanged) and 44 in Haliburton County (four more).

Other data on Wednesday:

High-risk contacts: 62, up from 42 reported on Monday

225,241 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the health unit’s jurisdiction — an additional 327 since Monday.

Hospitalized COVID-19 cases to date: 88. There are no hospitalized cases reported in the health unit’s jurisdiction — unchanged since Friday. Since the pandemic began, there have been 51 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 32 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County.

Deaths: 76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

Story continues below advertisement

Vaccination

The health unit is now offering a number of mobile clinics to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Clinics this month include:

City of Kawartha Lakes:

Lindsay: Sunday, Sept. 26, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Lindsay Exhibition (354 Angeline St. S.) The GOVAXX mobile bus will be at the clinic and vaccinations will be offered during the Lindsay Ex’s demolition derby.

Northumberland County:

Cobourg: Wednesday, Sept. 15, 1 to 4 p.m., Cobourg Community Centre (750 D’Arcy St.)

Colborne: Sunday, Sept. 19, 1:30 to 3:30 pm, Victoria Square Park

Grafton: Saturday, Sept. 25, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., EarlyON at Grafton Community Centre (718 Station St.)

Haliburton County:

Harcourt: Saturday, Sept. 18, noon to 3 p.m. South Algonquin Country Store (3895 Loop Rd.).

Haliburton: Sunday, Sept. 19, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Abbey Gardens (1012 Garden Gate Dr.). The GOVAXX mobile bus will be at this clinic.

Schools are also hosting vaccination clinics for all eligible residents (ages 12 and up). Schools within Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) will have clinics run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for students and staff only. And then open to all other eligible residents (ages 12 and up) from 4 to 7 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Schools within the Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit (KPR) and the Peterborough, Victoria, Northumberland and Clarington Catholic District School Board (PVNCCDSB) will have clinics 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for all.

No appointments are necessary and first and second doses will be provided.

City of Kawartha Lakes:

Sept. 16-17: Fenelon Falls Secondary School in Fenelon Falls

Sept. 20-21: I.E. Weldon Secondary School in Lindsay

Sept. 22-23: Lindsay Collegiate Vocational Institute (LCVI)

Sept. 24-27: St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School in Lindsay

Northumberland County:

Sept. 15: Campbellford District High School

Sept. 16-17: East Northumberland Secondary School

Sept. 20-21: Port Hope High School

Sept. 22-23: Cobourg Collegiate Institute

Sept. 24-27: St. Mary’s Catholic Secondary School in Cobourg

Haliburton County:

Sept. 15: Haliburton Highlands Secondary School and

Visit Ontario’s pharmacy COVID-19 page for a list of pharmacies that offer a vaccination.

The health unit has launched a new campaign to get youth (ages 12 to 17) vaccinated with its #StickItToCovid contest. Any youth in the health unit’s jurisdiction who has a first or second vaccine shot by Sept. 30 will be entered in a prize draw to win Apple AirPods or Apple gift cards. The prize draw is open to those youth who have previously had their COVID-19 vaccines or plan to get them now.

Story continues below advertisement

To enter, youths or their parent/guardian can email stickittocovid@hkpr.on.ca or call the health unit and leave a message at 1-866-888-4577 ext. 1508. All entries must include the name and phone number of the eligible youth. Use the hashtag in social media.