Consumer

Colborne, Ont. woman claims $50,000 on lottery scratch ticket: OLG

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 15, 2021 1:09 pm
A Colborne, Ont., woman claimed $50,000 in the OLG's Instant Crossword game. OLG

A Colborne, Ont., woman thought there must be some mistake when her lottery ticket revealed she’d won $50,000.

According to the OLG, Ruth Ford won the top prize in its Instant Crossword scratch ticket. The $3 per play has 1-in-3.91 odds of winning a prize, the OLG says.

Ford played her ticket at home says she screamed when she realized she won.

Read more: 29-year-old Toronto lottery winner kept $35M win secret amid disbelief

“I thought it was a mistake,” she said at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. “I took it to the store with my partner and friend to validate it together.”

Ford, 64, says she plans to share her winnings with her two stepdaughters and save the remaining money.

Her winning ticket was purchased at Mac’s on Elizabeth Street. in Brighton.

