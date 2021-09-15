‘Serious’ crash in Springwater under investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a “serious” crash in Springwater, Ont., that involved a dump truck and an SUV on Tuesday morning.

At about 8:45 a.m., emergency crews responded to the crash on Wilson Road near Highway 26.

The SUV’s male passenger was sent to a local hospital and later transported to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries.

Wilson Road was closed between Snow Valley Road and Highway 26, but it’s since been reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

