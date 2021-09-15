Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

‘Serious’ crash in Springwater under investigation

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 15, 2021 11:51 am
One of the vehicle's passengers was sent to a local hospital before being transported to a Toronto-area hospital for serious injuries. View image in full screen
One of the vehicle's passengers was sent to a local hospital before being transported to a Toronto-area hospital for serious injuries. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Police are investigating a “serious” crash in Springwater, Ont., that involved a dump truck and an SUV on Tuesday morning.

At about 8:45 a.m., emergency crews responded to the crash on Wilson Road near Highway 26.

Read more: Vehicle drives into Lake Simcoe, resulting in charges

The SUV’s male passenger was sent to a local hospital and later transported to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries.

Wilson Road was closed between Snow Valley Road and Highway 26, but it’s since been reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Impaired driving charges laid following rollover south of Peterborough' Impaired driving charges laid following rollover south of Peterborough
Impaired driving charges laid following rollover south of Peterborough
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagHuronia West Opp tagSpringwater tagSpringwater news tagSpringwater crash tagSpringwater collision tagSpringwater serious crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers