City of Toronto holding ‘Days of Vaxtion’ in bid to boost COVID-19 vaccination coverage

The City of Toronto is launching a campaign this week involving a series of pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics aimed at helping residents get first or second doses.

The “Days of Vaxtion” will be held from Thursday to Sunday and will see pop-up clinics held throughout the city.

Officials said in a news release that the clinic locations were selected based on data that suggest the areas have low vaccination coverage and/or are regions where the risk of contracting COVID-19 is higher.

They were also chosen to “facilitate easy access” for residents.

Locations include schools, parks, TTC stations, and malls.

A list of clinics can be found on the city website.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said while the city has been conducting pop-up clinics for some time, this event is unique because of the number of clinics being held, as well as some of the locations.

The news release noted that since the province announced a proof of vaccination requirement for some businesses, in addition to workplace policies being implemented, the number of people receiving shots has gone up.

2:14 Ontario government reveals more details ahead of COVID-19 vaccine certificate launch Ontario government reveals more details ahead of COVID-19 vaccine certificate launch

Between Aug. 31 and Sept. 9, there was a 25 per cent jump in first doses administered in Toronto.

According to the City’s website, 84.2 per cent of those aged 12-plus have received at least one dose and 78.4 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Officials are hoping to get at least 90 per cent of the city’s eligible residents fully vaccinated.

Today, I announced the launch of #DaysofVaxtion – a major city-wide series of pop-up vaccination clinics to get more Torontonians vaccinated. 🗓September 16 – 19

💉First and second doses

🚑Reaching low-vaccination rate neighbourhoods#TeamToronto pic.twitter.com/NiLm57Z9wq — John Tory (@JohnTory) September 15, 2021