Canada

2 NDP candidates resign after social media comments on Israel, Auschwitz

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 15, 2021 8:39 am
Federal election: Jagmeet Singh one-on-one
The NDP's Jagmeet Singh was in Vancouver Saturday to unveil his party's costed platform. Richard Zussman has more on the party's election promises in a one-on-one interview with Singh.

Two NDP federal election candidates have resigned after comments on social media caused backlash.

The party confirmed that Dan Osborne, the candidate for Cumberland-Colchester, and Sidney Coles, the candidate for Toronto-St. Paul’s, ended their campaigns and “agreed to educate themselves further about antisemitism.”

George Soule, an NDP spokesperson, says the New Democrats stand united against discrimination of all kinds and are committed to taking meaningful steps toward ending prejudice.

READ MORE: Jewish communities on edge amid ‘troubling rise’ of anti-Semitism in Canada

Coles, who has since deleted her Twitter account, was reported to have said misinformation that Israel was linked to missing COVID-19 vaccines.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh condemned those posts during a campaign stop on Tuesday but did not demand her resignation.

Osborne was reported to have tweeted to Oprah in 2019 asking if Auschwitz was a real place.

Liberal candidate's Montreal posters defaced with swastikas
Liberal candidate's Montreal posters defaced with swastikas – Aug 17, 2021

 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
