Canada

New owner of historic Arva Flour Mill vows to continue operations

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted September 15, 2021 8:34 am
The historic Arva Flour Mill, just north of London, has been in operation since 1819. View image in full screen
The historic Arva Flour Mill, just north of London, has been in operation since 1819. Google Maps

After 100 years of ownership under the Matthews family, the historic 202-year-old Arva Flour Mill — the oldest continuously operating water-powered commercial flour mill in North America — has been sold.

New owner Mark Rinker says he is committed to keeping the mill in operation and preserving its tradition and history, but he’s also looking to grow through expansion and modernization.

Read more: COVID-19 forces Old Stone Mill National Historic Site to close for summer

The Matthews family adds that there was a lot of interest in the mill, located just north of London, Ont., but they’re thrilled to see it go to someone local who understands its significance.

“We had a lot of interest from multiple parties across Ontario who wanted to re-develop the land,” previous owner Mike Matthews said, “but ultimately, Mark’s vision to respect and continue the legacy of what our family has built over the last 100 years was most important to us.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Donors step up to save Vancouver’s oldest building

Outside of the entrepreneurship opportunities, Rinker says he has fond memories of the mill dating back to his childhood. He and his father’s business Magna-Pak was originally located across from the mill.

“It’s simple really, being at the Mill gives me joy. From a very young age I formed a bond with the property, the people and processes that make the Mill special,” Rinker said.

“I have recently retired as VP Sales with a pharmacy automation company and the timing was just right. When I approached the Matthews family with our vision for the property and the business, we found alignment immediately in preserving the property and legacy for future generations to enjoy. Keeping the rich history and traditions of the Mill intact are as important to me as any commercial success.”

Matthews adds that his family will “be around to continue to support Mark and his family with whatever they need.

“We couldn’t be happier with how things worked out.”

