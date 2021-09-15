New owner of historic Arva Flour Mill vows to continue operations

After 100 years of ownership under the Matthews family, the historic 202-year-old Arva Flour Mill — the oldest continuously operating water-powered commercial flour mill in North America — has been sold.

New owner Mark Rinker says he is committed to keeping the mill in operation and preserving its tradition and history, but he’s also looking to grow through expansion and modernization.

The Matthews family adds that there was a lot of interest in the mill, located just north of London, Ont., but they’re thrilled to see it go to someone local who understands its significance.

“We had a lot of interest from multiple parties across Ontario who wanted to re-develop the land,” previous owner Mike Matthews said, “but ultimately, Mark’s vision to respect and continue the legacy of what our family has built over the last 100 years was most important to us.”

Outside of the entrepreneurship opportunities, Rinker says he has fond memories of the mill dating back to his childhood. He and his father’s business Magna-Pak was originally located across from the mill.

“It’s simple really, being at the Mill gives me joy. From a very young age I formed a bond with the property, the people and processes that make the Mill special,” Rinker said.

“I have recently retired as VP Sales with a pharmacy automation company and the timing was just right. When I approached the Matthews family with our vision for the property and the business, we found alignment immediately in preserving the property and legacy for future generations to enjoy. Keeping the rich history and traditions of the Mill intact are as important to me as any commercial success.”

Matthews adds that his family will “be around to continue to support Mark and his family with whatever they need.

“We couldn’t be happier with how things worked out.”