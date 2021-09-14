Menu

Crime

Toronto man wanted for 2nd-degree murder after woman found dead on stairs of home, police say

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted September 14, 2021 9:42 pm
John Di Pinto is seen in an undated photo. View image in full screen
John Di Pinto is seen in an undated photo. Handout / Toronto Police Service

Toronto police investigators say they are looking for a 55-year-old man in connection with the death of a 60-year-old woman at a west-end home earlier in September.

According to a statement issued by the service on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to a home on Stanmills Road at Ramsbury Road, near the intersection of Islington Avenue and The Queensway, just before 6:15 p.m. on Sept. 4 for a “medical complaint.”

After officers arrived, the statement said the victim, identified as Rose Di Pinto, was found dead at the bottom of a set of stairs.

Investigators said an autopsy was held four days later and for an undisclosed reason homicide investigators were called in to take over the investigation.

The statement said a warrant was issued for 55-year-old John Di Pinto on the charge of second-degree murder.

In a news release issued by Peel Regional Police on Sunday, officers said the accused was last seen at around 11 p.m. on Saturday at a home near Haig Boulevard and Lakeshore Road East, near Dixie Road. They said he might have been walking to the Etobicoke area.

The statement didn’t have a clothing description, but it said the suspect has been known to wear bright green shoes.

Meanwhile, anyone with information was asked to call the Toronto police homicide squad at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

