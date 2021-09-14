Elks linebacker Derrick Moncrief takes field for 1st time in green and gold

Send this page to someone via email

After the Edmonton Elks signed All-Star linebacker Derrick Moncrief a week ago, their newest member of their defence hit the practice field on Tuesday.

After going through the mandated seven-day quarantine period, which consisted of some reading and anything to pass the time, Moncrief says being back in Canada on a football field felt great.

“It was fun, man, just to be back in the CFL and to be back on the practice field with my new teammates,” Moncrief said. “Some are former foes but it’s just great and blessed just be a part of this great organization.”

Moncrief played his first three seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and was named a Western Division and CFL All-Star in 2019.

That season, Moncrief recorded 69 defensive tackles, four quarterback sacks and three interceptions.

The 28 year old was already in the starting defence and playing in his familiar SAM linebacker spot.

Head coach Jamie Elizondo says Moncrief made his presence felt on day one.

“Well, I saw him unblocked in the hole one time and I looked and said: ‘That’s what he’s supposed to look like.'”

"It's great and I think he's going to be a huge addition for us."

“It looked like he fit right in and that’s a credit to the coaches getting him ready but you notice his size, speed and strength. When I was in Ottawa, you would always have to account for a guy like him.”

Edmonton Elks linebacker Derrick Moncrief speaks with Dave Campbell after practice with his new team

Moncrief was added to the Elks active roster and will play on Saturday against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

He’s in football shape after attending the training camp of the Los Angeles Rams.

Moncrief is in a new scheme under Elks defensive coordinator Noel Thorpe but he says the scheme is a good fit for his skill set.

“He just lets us play aggressive, allows us to make plays and just to play freely,” Moncrief said. “That’s what it’s all about in football, you just want to play fast, make plays and get the ball back for your offence.”

Read more: Elks falter in Labour Day rematch against Stampeders

Also on the field Tuesday was offensive lineman SirVincent Rogers who spent the first part of the season on the six-game injured list with a chest injury suffered during the first week in training camp back in July.

Rogers worked out at his usual left tackle spot with the first team offence.

Rogers was signed by Edmonton in the 2019 off-season but missed the entire season after tearing his bicep in training camp that year.

The Elks will face the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday night on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium. Kick-off will be at 7:45 p.m. 630 CHED will have Countdown to Kick-off starting at 6 p.m.

