Edmonton Elks sign all-star linebacker Derrick Moncrief

The Edmonton Elks bolstered their defence on Tuesday with the signing of American linebacker Derrick Moncrief.

The 28-year-old played three seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, earning a Western Division and CFL All-Star selection in 2019.

That season, Moncrief recorded 69 defensive tackles, four special teams tackles, four quarterback sacks, three interceptions, two tackles for a loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

In 2020, Moncrief was in the NFL and split time with Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Rams. Moncrief played one game for the Rams in 2020 against the Miami Dolphins in Week 8 before being placed back on the practice squad. He was waived by the Rams last month.

In 35 CFL games, Moncrief has recorded 126 defensive tackles, six special teams tackles, five interceptions and four quarterback sacks.

