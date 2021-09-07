Menu

Sports

Edmonton Elks sign all-star linebacker Derrick Moncrief

By Dave Campbell 630CHED
Posted September 7, 2021 3:26 pm
B.C. Lions' Bryan Burnham (16) makes a reception as Saskatchewan Roughriders' Derrick Moncrief (42) defends during the first half of a CFL football game in Vancouver, on Friday October 18, 2019. View image in full screen
B.C. Lions' Bryan Burnham (16) makes a reception as Saskatchewan Roughriders' Derrick Moncrief (42) defends during the first half of a CFL football game in Vancouver, on Friday October 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Edmonton Elks bolstered their defence on Tuesday with the signing of American linebacker Derrick Moncrief.

The 28-year-old played three seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, earning a Western Division and CFL All-Star selection in 2019.

That season, Moncrief recorded 69 defensive tackles, four special teams tackles, four quarterback sacks, three interceptions, two tackles for a loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Read more: Edmonton Elks win Labour Day Classic against Calgary Stampeders 32-20

In 2020, Moncrief was in the NFL and split time with Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Rams. Moncrief played one game for the Rams in 2020 against the Miami Dolphins in Week 8 before being placed back on the practice squad. He was waived by the Rams last month.

In 35 CFL games, Moncrief has recorded 126 defensive tackles, six special teams tackles, five interceptions and four quarterback sacks.

