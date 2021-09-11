Menu

Sports

Elks falter in Labour Day rematch against Stampeders

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 11, 2021 11:14 pm

Rene Paredes kicked six field goals and Stefen Banks had four sacks and a fumble recovery as the Calgary Stampeders came away with a 32-16 victory over the rival Edmonton Elks on Saturday.

The Stamps got a measure of revenge for last Monday’s 32-20 Labour Day loss to Edmonton.

The Stampeders (2-4) snapped a two-game losing skid and avoided losing both ends of the Labour Day series with Edmonton, something which last occurred in 2004.

The Elks (2-3) had a two-game winning streak halted.

Bo Levi Mitchell went 22 for 41 for 276 yards, a touchdown and an interception for Calgary. Trevor Harris went 17 for 25 passing with 221 yards and an interception for Edmonton.

Calgary recorded the game’s first touchdown four minutes into the third quarter.

