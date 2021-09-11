Elks falter in Labour Day rematch against Stampeders

Send this page to someone via email

Rene Paredes kicked six field goals and Stefen Banks had four sacks and a fumble recovery as the Calgary Stampeders came away with a 32-16 victory over the rival Edmonton Elks on Saturday.

The Stamps got a measure of revenge for last Monday’s 32-20 Labour Day loss to Edmonton.

The Stampeders (2-4) snapped a two-game losing skid and avoided losing both ends of the Labour Day series with Edmonton, something which last occurred in 2004.

The Elks (2-3) had a two-game winning streak halted.

Bo Levi Mitchell went 22 for 41 for 276 yards, a touchdown and an interception for Calgary. Trevor Harris went 17 for 25 passing with 221 yards and an interception for Edmonton.

Calgary recorded the game’s first touchdown four minutes into the third quarter.

