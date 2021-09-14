Videos show crash after crash, jogger hit, at Richmond B.C. intersection

Send this page to someone via email

A longtime Richmond B.C. couple has collected some shocking evidence of how dangerous the intersection is in front of their home.

Over the last few months, Barb Howells and her husband have collected and posted videos of the intersection at Williams Road and Shell Road.

The videos show crash after crash as cars appear to run a stop sign in front of the house and blast through the intersection at high rates of speed.

Another vehicle shows a jogger being struck in the crosswalk and then a second vehicle slowing down and driving away as she lays injured in the street.

“We’ve needed a light here for a very long time,” Howells told Global News Tuesday.

“And there’s been a lot of people calling for the light. And in our Richmond community post (on) Facebook people are saying it’s way overdue in our neighbourhood.

The City of Richmond said it is believed there have been 10 collisions at that intersection over the past 21 months, but luckily none of them have been fatal.

Richmond RCMP told Global News the city now has 110 intersection cameras and it’s believed that area is getting a camera soon.

“Richmond is a very big city and it’s becoming bigger as we speak and we have a number of high-traffic intersections,” Cpl. Ian Henderson with Richmond RCMP told Global News.

“Hopefully we get the message out there that people are watching you at the intersection.”

Part of the issue with this particular intersection is that Shell Road is split into two and a CN Rail line runs parallel through it, the city explained Tuesday, right in between two roads.

So the city said it cannot make any major changes without CN Rail being on board.

However, it did say traffic lights are coming to that intersection next March. It took a long time to approve, however, as CN Rail had other projects it needed to prioritize first.

Henderson added it is always a good idea to practice defensive driving as a driver can never know what is going on in another vehicle on the road.

“It’s important to know your surroundings and to drive accordingly,” he said.

For residents in the area, the changes to this intersection cannot come soon enough.

“Why don’t we have a light?” Howells said.

“It’s crazy. So we’re really happy that this is finally happening.”