COVID-19: 12 new cases for Peterborough area; variant of concern cases surpass 1,000 for region

Peterborough Public Health reported another 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as the cumulative total of variants cases surpassed 1,000.

In its update issued around 4:25 p.m.. the regional health unit — which serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation — issued the following data:

New cases (since Monday): 12

Active cases : 54 — up from 46 reported on Monday.

Variant of concern cases : 1,003 — an additional 10 cases since Monday (993). The health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case on June 19 and its first confirmed variant case on Feb. 23.

Total confirmed cases : 1,767 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Resolved cases : 1,690 — an additional four cases since Monday (1,686). Resolved cases make up approximately 96 per cent of all cases.

Deaths : 23 — a death was reported on Friday, Sept. 10, the first one since June 29. The health unit reports a woman in her 40s died.

Close contacts: 516 — down from 600 reported on Monday and 582 reported on Friday. A close contact is a person who is known to have had close contact with someone who was infected with COVID-19. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Reports one COVID-19 inpatient on Monday (most recent data). There have been at least 76 patient transfers from other areas.

School cases

The Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board reports the following cases at its schools:

Kaawaate East City Public School in Peterborough (one case, school open)

Thomas A. Stewart Secondary School Peterborough (one case, school open)

North Shore Public School in Keene (one case, school open)

The Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington District School Board has not reported any cases at schools within Peterborough Public Health’s jurisdiction.

Trent University and Fleming College have not reported any cases at its campuses in Peterborough.

Other data, vaccination clinics

Other data on Tuesday:

Testing: More than 58,650 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 100 since Monday.

Outbreaks: None active. The health unit has dealt with 312 COVID-19 cases associated with 52 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Hospitalizations: 88 cases have required hospitalized care — an additional case since Friday. The 88 cases make up approximately five per cent of all cases — 18 of the cases required the intensive care unit. ICU admissions make up one per cent of the cases.

COVID-19 exposure: 75.8 per cent of all cases (1,340) in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing COVID-19 case, 19.8 per cent (350 cases) are connected with community spread, 3.8 per cent (68 per cent) related to travel and 0.5 per cent (9 cases) have yet to be determined

On Wednesday, Sept. 8, the health unit released its weekly vaccination rate data which can be found in this Global News story.

This month, the health unit is hosting a number of walk-in vaccination clinics in Peterborough County for anyone age 12 and older, offering first and second doses. Clinics this week include:

Wednesday, Sept. 15: Buckhorn Community Centre, 1782 Lakehurst Rd., Buckhorn from 9 a.m. to 3. p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 16: Citi Centre, 245 Charlotte St. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Lakefield College School (chapel), 4391 County Rd. 29, Lakefield from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. LCS students asked to book through the LCS wellbeing centre.

All testing and medical assessments for COVID-19 in Peterborough are now consolidated at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. Appointments must be booked online by visiting this website.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.