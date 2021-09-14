Menu

Global News Morning BC
September 14 2021 10:47am
03:32

Immunocompromised offered vaccine booster shot. Who is eligible?

B.C. is offering anyone who is severely immunocompromised a 3rd dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Brian Conway explains who is and isn’t, eligible.

