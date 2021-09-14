4 new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, active cases fall to 61

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit is reporting four new COVID-19 cases in the city on Tuesday, as its total case count during the pandemic climbed to 4,871.

Active cases have fallen to 61 from the previous day with another 10 recoveries being reported.

Total resolved cases have climbed to 4,765 and the city’s coronavirus death toll remains at 45.

In Wellington County, eight new cases have been confirmed as its case count climbed to 1,899.

Active cases are at 38 in the county with four new recoveries being reported. Public health is reporting that 39 people have died from COVID-19.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are six people being treated in a hospital, including two in intensive care.

The Upper Grand and Wellington Catholic district school boards are reporting 16 cases among 12 schools in Guelph and Wellington County.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is reporting that 80.4 per cent of residents over the age of 12 are now considered fully vaccinated, while 85.7 per cent have received one dose of vaccine.

In Guelph, 85.9 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated, and 91.3 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 73.9 per cent are fully vaccinated and 78.3 per cent have received one dose.

With students heading back to class, public health is publishing COVID-19 vaccination rates within the local high schools.

As of Tuesday, 74.1 per cent of secondary school students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 76.1per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

