Lethbridge Mayor Chris Spearman gives 2021 state of the city address

Since 2013, Mayor Chris Spearman has held the city’s top job and on Tuesday, he gave his final state of the city address.

“It is nice to sit back and reflect on what we had one term and two terms ago and what we have now,” said Spearman.

Spearman detailed major past projects and big tasks ahead, hoping it will give a realistic look at what being on council is like ahead of the election next month.

“Providing information that will benefit candidates and will benefit voters, so you’ll be able to look at information on the website and maybe ask some good questions of the people running for council,” he added.

Spearman also said one of the biggest tasks to tackle is bringing in non-municipal tax dollars.

“You’ve got to have a strong hub for the region to succeed and we have to invest in things in the city to make the region strong, the airport would be an example of that, having a catalytic investment, the agri-food hub at the exhibition is another example of that,” he added.

The Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce hosted the event. CEO Cyndi VOS said a focus on business is on point with what the chamber wants to see.

“We advocate for business, and when and how we make business stronger is how we make our city stronger as well. So by increasing that tax base we will see our city improve and grow.”

Looking back at his time as mayor, Spearman said he is proud of the work council has done on reconciliation within the community.

“We have moved the needle in terms of the relationship with Indigenous people in a positive way and that needs to continue to happen.”

Spearman said he’s looking forward to next month’s municipal election to see who will be representing the city and its residents for its next chapter.

Spearman announced in January he will not be seeking re-election this fall. Election day is Monday, Oct. 18.