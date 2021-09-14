COVID-19: Outbreak declared in Northumberland County; HKPR reports 78% eligible fully vaccinated

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit has declared a COVID-19 outbreak in Northumberland County.

Specific case details have not been provided on the outbreak which the health unit says is connected to a private residence party. The outbreak was declared on Saturday but only officially updated on the health unit’s website on Monday evening.

Global News Peterborough has requested additional details on the outbreak.

Case data is not updated on Tuesdays. As of Monday afternoon, there were 36 active cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction: 20 in the Kawarthas (two more), 10 in Haliburton County (four more) and six in Northumberland County (four more).

The outbreak is the second active one, joining one declared Sept. 7 at the Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay. According to the province, as of Sunday, there were 18 active cases at the super jail — all inmates.

Since the pandemic was first declared, the health unit has dealt with 73 outbreaks — 29 of them at long-term care facilities, 12 at workplace settings, 11 at congregate settings, nine at schools, 11 at “other community settings” and one at a hospital.

Vaccination

The health unit’s latest immunization data was released late Monday with the following:

All eligible residents (ages 12 and up):

Single dose: 83.1 per cent

Two doses (fully vaccinated): 77.8 per cent

Adults (age 18 and up):

1 dose: 83.6 per cent

2 doses: 78.7 per cent

To date, 142,725 residents in the health unit’s jurisdiction have received one vaccine dose; 133,740 have received two doses (fully vaccinated).

The health unit is offering a number of mobile clinics to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Clinics this month include:

City of Kawartha Lakes:

Lindsay: Sunday, Sept. 26, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Lindsay Exhibition (354 Angeline St. S.) The GOVAXX mobile bus will be at the clinic and vaccinations will be offered during the Lindsay Ex’s demolition derby.

Northumberland County:

Cobourg: Wednesday, Sept. 15, 1 to 4 p.m., Cobourg Community Centre (750 D’Arcy St.)

Colborne: Sunday, Sept. 19, 1:30 to 3:30 pm, Victoria Square Park

Grafton: Saturday, Sept. 25, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., EarlyON at Grafton Community Centre (718 Station St.)

Haliburton County:

Harcourt: Saturday, Sept. 18, noon to 3 p.m. South Algonquin Country Store (3895 Loop Rd.).

Haliburton: Sunday, Sept. 19, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Abbey Gardens (1012 Garden Gate Dr.). The GOVAXX mobile bus will be at this clinic.

Schools are also hosting vaccination clinics for all eligible residents (ages 12 and up). Schools within Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) will have clinics run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for students and staff only. And then open to all other eligible residents (ages 12 and up) from 4 to 7 p.m.

Schools within the Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit (KPR) and the Peterborough, Victoria, Northumberland and Clarington Catholic District School Board (PVNCCDSB) will have clinics 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for all.

No appointments are necessary and first and second doses will be provided.

City of Kawartha Lakes:

Sept. 16-17: Fenelon Falls Secondary School in Fenelon Falls

Sept. 20-21: I.E. Weldon Secondary School in Lindsay

Sept. 22-23: Lindsay Collegiate Vocational Institute (LCVI)

Sept. 24-27: St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School in Lindsay

Northumberland County:

Sept. 14-15: Campbellford District High School

Sept. 16-17: East Northumberland Secondary School

Sept. 20-21: Port Hope High School

Sept. 22-23: Cobourg Collegiate Institute

Sept. 24-27: St. Mary’s Catholic Secondary School in Cobourg

Haliburton County:

Sept. 14-15: Haliburton Highlands Secondary School and

Visit Ontario’s pharmacy COVID-19 page for a list of pharmacies that offer a vaccination.

The health unit has launched a new campaign to get youth (ages 12 to 17) vaccinated with its #StickItToCovid contest. Any youth in the health unit’s jurisdiction who has a first or second vaccine shot by Sept. 30 will be entered in a prize draw to win Apple AirPods or Apple gift cards. The prize draw is open to those youth who have previously had their COVID-19 vaccines or plan to get them now.

To enter, youths or their parent/guardian can email stickittocovid@hkpr.on.ca or call the health unit and leave a message at 1-866-888-4577 ext. 1508. All entries must include the name and phone number of the eligible youth. Use the hashtag in social media.