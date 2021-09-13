COVID-19: 6 new cases in Northumberland County, 3 each in Kawartha Lakes, Haliburton over weekend

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, according to data released Monday.

Six of the new cases were in Northumberland County while three each were reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes and Haliburton County. The overall number of active cases increased to 36 from 26 reported on Friday: 20 in the Kawarthas (two more), 10 in Haliburton County (four more) and six in Northumberland County (four more).

An outbreak remains declared at the Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay, now up to 18 inmates and no staff, according to the province as of Friday.

Since the pandemic was first declared, the health unit has dealt with 72 outbreaks — 29 of them at long-term care facilities, 12 at workplace settings, 11 at congregate settings, nine at schools, 10 at “other community settings” and one at a hospital.

The health unit’s 2,273 cumulative resolved cases (three more since Friday) make up approximately 95.8 per cent of the health unit’s 2,372 total cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

The number of variant cases increased by one to 886 — 489 in the Kawarthas (one more) with 357 in Northumberland County and 40 in Haliburton County (both unchanged).

Other data on Monday:

High-risk contacts: 42, up from 33 reported on Friday.

224,914 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the health unit’s jurisdiction — an additional 280 since Friday.

Hospitalized COVID-19 cases to date: 88. There are no hospitalized cases reported in the health unit’s jurisdiction — unchanged since Friday. Since the pandemic began, there have been 51 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 32 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County.

Deaths: 76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

Vaccination

The health unit is now offering a number of mobile clinics to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Clinics this month include:

City of Kawartha Lakes:

Lindsay: Sunday, Sept. 26, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Lindsay Exhibition (354 Angeline St. S.) The GOVAXX mobile bus will be at the clinic and vaccinations will be offered during the Lindsay Ex’s demolition derby.

Northumberland County:

Cobourg: Wednesday, Sept. 15, 1 to 4 p.m., Cobourg Community Centre (750 D’Arcy St.)

Colborne: Sunday, Sept. 19, 1:30 to 3:30 pm, Victoria Square Park

Grafton: Saturday, Sept. 25, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., EarlyON at Grafton Community Centre (718 Station St.)

Haliburton County:

Harcourt: Saturday, Sept. 18, noon to 3 p.m. South Algonquin Country Store (3895 Loop Rd.).

Haliburton: Sunday, Sept. 19, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Abbey Gardens (1012 Garden Gate Dr.). The GOVAXX mobile bus will be at this clinic.

Schools are also hosting vaccination clinics for all eligible residents (ages 12 and up). No appointments are necessary and first and second doses will be provided. All clinics listed will run from 4 to 7 p.m.:

City of Kawartha Lakes:

Sept. 16-17: Fenelon Falls Secondary School in Fenelon Falls

Sept. 20-21: I.E. Weldon Secondary School in Lindsay

Sept. 22-23: Lindsay Collegiate Vocational Institute (LCVI)

Sept. 24-27: St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School in Lindsay

Northumberland County:

Sept. 14-15: Campbellford District High School

Sept. 16-17: East Northumberland Secondary School

Sept. 20-21: Port Hope High School

Sept. 22-23: Cobourg Collegiate Institute

Sept. 24-27: St. Mary’s Catholic Secondary School in Cobourg

Haliburton County:

Sept. 14-15: Haliburton Highlands Secondary School and

Visit Ontario’s pharmacy COVID-19 page for a list of pharmacies that offer a vaccination.

The health unit has launched a new campaign to get youth (ages 12 to 17) vaccinated with its #StickItToCovid contest. Any youth in the health unit’s jurisdiction who has a first or second vaccine shot by Sept. 30 will be entered in a prize draw to win Apple AirPods or Apple gift cards. The prize draw is open to those youth who have previously had their COVID-19 vaccines or plan to get them now.

To enter, youths or their parent/guardian can email stickittocovid@hkpr.on.ca or call the health unit and leave a message at 1-866-888-4577 ext. 1508. All entries must include the name and phone number of the eligible youth. Use the hashtag in social media.

