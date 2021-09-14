SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
‘Cops’ TV show brought back by Fox after cancellation
Canada

O’Toole highlights childcare tax credit as Canada’s election nears

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 14, 2021 12:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Parties’ national childcare promises moves to forefront of federal election' Parties’ national childcare promises moves to forefront of federal election
National childcare has turned into a forefront issue of the federal election. Liberal leader Justin Trudeau made high-profile commitments in the lead-up to the election call, promising a $10-a-day childcare plan across several provinces. Anne Gaviola looks at what the other parties are promising, and what parents and childhood experts are saying over the hot-button topic – Aug 17, 2021

As Canada’s election deadline approaches, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole detailed his promise to replace the tax deduction parents can claim for childcare expenses with a refundable tax credit during a campaign stop in Russell, Ont.

The party says its proposal would benefit lower-income Canadians the most by allowing them to receive up to $6,000 of their annual child-care expenses reimbursed.

READ MORE: Liberal, Conservative child-care plans ‘disingenuous,’ one critic says. Here’s why

Parents would be able to claim up to $8,000 of eligible annual expenses per child under seven years old and up to $5,000 per child between the ages of seven and 15.

Canada’s lowest-income families would have up to 75 per cent of those costs covered, and as incomes rise, the percentage would drop to a minimum of 26 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

The Tories say because the tax credit is refundable, lower-income families would get the full amount reimbursed even if it pushes their tax bill below zero.

The party says the current child-care expense deduction benefits the rich because parents who earn the most get the highest deductions.

 

