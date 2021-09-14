Overnight fire forces Brossard families from residential building

Send this page to someone via email

An overnight fire in Brossard forced several families out of their homes.

The Longueuil fire department said it took several hours to douse the flames that engulfed the three-story residential building on Riverin Street.

About 50 firefighters were at the scene early Tuesday on Montreal’s south shore.

READ MORE: Unattended suitcase at McGill University results in Montreal police operation

Officials say no injuries were reported and everyone made it safely out of the building.

The cause of the blaze is still not yet known, according to the fire department.

The roof and the top floor of the building is where the most significant damage was reported.