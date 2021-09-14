Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Overnight fire forces Brossard families from residential building

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted September 14, 2021 11:42 am
The Longueuil fire department says the cause of the blaze is not yet known. View image in full screen
The Longueuil fire department says the cause of the blaze is not yet known. Brayden Jagger Haines/Global News

An overnight fire in Brossard forced several families out of their homes.

The Longueuil fire department said it took several hours to douse the flames that engulfed the three-story residential building on Riverin Street.

About 50 firefighters were at the scene early Tuesday on Montreal’s south shore.

READ MORE: Unattended suitcase at McGill University results in Montreal police operation

Officials say no injuries were reported and everyone made it safely out of the building.

The cause of the blaze is still not yet known, according to the fire department.

The roof and the top floor of the building is where the most significant damage was reported.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Brossard tagMontreal south shore tagLongueuil fire department tagLongueuil firefighters tagBrossard fire tagBrossard fire building tagBrossard fire residential building tagFire in Brossard tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers