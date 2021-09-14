Menu

Canada

Montreal police operation underway at McGill University over suspicious package

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted September 14, 2021 9:04 am
McGill University campus, June 21, 2016 . View image in full screen
McGill University campus, June 21, 2016 . Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Montreal police are on scene after receiving a call about a suspicious package at McGill University, where several buildings were evacuated early Tuesday morning.

Police were not able to provide more details about the incident, other than receiving a call around 7:30 a.m. about the situation.

McGill issued a tweet saying Dawson Hall as well as the McCall MacBain Arts and Leacock buildings are being evacuated.

“Montreal police are investigating,” the university wrote.

Students are being asked to avoid the area around those three buildings until further notice.

More to come.

with files from Global News’ Travis Todd

 

