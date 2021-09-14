Waterloo council triggers special bylaw ahead of Laurier homecoming weekend

Send this page to someone via email

City of Waterloo council once again triggered its noise bylaw in an attempt to help quell crowds on Wilfrid Laurier University’s homecoming weekend.

The temporary nuisance bylaw will see fines handed out if music is playing too loud Friday through Sunday.

The Waterloo school’s homecoming weekend annually draws huge crowds in the university district.

Laurier’s homecoming weekend will take place this year beginning on Sept. 24.

In 2018, police said more than 14,000 people gathered on Ezra Avenue on the Saturday of that year’s homecoming weekend, forcing the street to be closed.

Story continues below advertisement

It is usually the school’s biggest weekend next to St. Patrick’s Day, which has seen more than 30,000 people crowd into the Ezra Avenue corridor.

Waterloo Regional Police have said they have already been called to Ezra Avenue several times this year to deal with gatherings that have been as large as 2,500 people.