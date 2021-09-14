Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo council triggers special bylaw ahead of Laurier homecoming weekend

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 14, 2021 12:35 pm
A Wilfrid Laurier University sign. View image in full screen
A Wilfrid Laurier University sign. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

City of Waterloo council once again triggered its noise bylaw in an attempt to help quell crowds on Wilfrid Laurier University’s homecoming weekend.

The temporary nuisance bylaw will see fines handed out if music is playing too loud Friday through Sunday.

Read more: Laurier homecoming crowd falls to almost a third of 2018’s number, police say

The Waterloo school’s homecoming weekend annually draws huge crowds in the university district.
Laurier’s homecoming weekend will take place this year beginning on Sept. 24.

In 2018, police said more than 14,000 people gathered on Ezra Avenue on the Saturday of that year’s homecoming weekend, forcing the street to be closed.

Read more: 2,500 students gathered in Waterloo’s University District Friday night, police say

Story continues below advertisement

It is usually the school’s biggest weekend next to St. Patrick’s Day, which has seen more than 30,000 people crowd into the Ezra Avenue corridor.

Waterloo Regional Police have said they have already been called to Ezra Avenue several times this year to deal with gatherings that have been as large as 2,500 people.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo news tagWaterloo crime tagWaterloo council tagLaurier homecoming tagLaurier homecoming 2021 tagLaurier University news tagWaterloo noise bylaw tagWilfrid Laurier Universtiy tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers