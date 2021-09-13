Menu

3 dead following crash on Highway 6 east of Saskatoon

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted September 13, 2021 7:10 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Saskatchewan RCMP shared on Monday that three people passed away on Sunday following a fatal two-vehicle collision in rural Saskatchewan.

According to a statement, Melfort, Sask. RCMP officers were dispatched to the collision at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

The crash happened on Highway 6 approximately 10 kilometres north of Watson, Sask. Watson is about 158 kilometres east of Saskatoon.

Read more: Prince Albert, Sask. RCMP investigate deadly collision on Highway 3

RCMP learned from the investigation that a minivan had collided with a truck towing a boat on a trailer.

Police say a 43-year-old man from Spalding, Sask., was the driver and only person in the minivan when the collision happened.

A 42-year-old man from Melfort, who was the driver of the truck, and a 35-year-old man from Pickerel Lake, Sask., were in the truck.

Read more: 2 taken to hospital after collision between school bus and semi near Saskatoon

RCMP declared all three individuals deceased at the scene. The families have been notified, police said.

Highway 6 was shut down for several hours during the initial portion of the investigation.

Melfort RCMP and a Saskatchewan RCMP traffic reconstructionist are continuing the investigation.

