3 dead following crash on Highway 6 east of Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP shared on Monday that three people passed away on Sunday following a fatal two-vehicle collision in rural Saskatchewan.

According to a statement, Melfort, Sask. RCMP officers were dispatched to the collision at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

The crash happened on Highway 6 approximately 10 kilometres north of Watson, Sask. Watson is about 158 kilometres east of Saskatoon.

RCMP learned from the investigation that a minivan had collided with a truck towing a boat on a trailer.

Police say a 43-year-old man from Spalding, Sask., was the driver and only person in the minivan when the collision happened.

Story continues below advertisement

A 42-year-old man from Melfort, who was the driver of the truck, and a 35-year-old man from Pickerel Lake, Sask., were in the truck.

Read more: 2 taken to hospital after collision between school bus and semi near Saskatoon

RCMP declared all three individuals deceased at the scene. The families have been notified, police said.

Highway 6 was shut down for several hours during the initial portion of the investigation.

Melfort RCMP and a Saskatchewan RCMP traffic reconstructionist are continuing the investigation.