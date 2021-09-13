Police find injured driver in woods following crash in Innisfil, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

South Simcoe police found a woman injured in a wooded area after a multi-vehicle crash took place on Sideroad 10, just south of Highway 89, in Innisfil on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, a Nissan Versa travelling north on Sideroad 10 hit a Ford cargo van in front of it before it crossed into southbound traffic.

The vehicle then hit a Volkswagon Jetta head-on before a southbound Honda CRV hit the back of the Jetta and went into the ditch.

After the crash, witnesses told police the driver exited her car and ran into the woods.

Witnesses provided a description of the woman and said she was injured. She was also the only occupant in her vehicle.

Police called the K9 unit for help and a perimeter was set up.

Police dogs tracked the woods and found the woman concealed under thick foliage a short time later.

The woman was unresponsive and needed to be carried out of the woods by police, firefighters and paramedics.

She was sent to a local hospital. Two people from the Jetta were also taken to hospital.

All of the injuries are non-life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

