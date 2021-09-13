B.C. reports 1,984 new COVID-19 cases over three days and nine additional deaths

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. health officials reported 1,984 new cases of COVID-19 over the past three days, along with nine deaths.

There were 823 cases from Friday to Saturday while 641 cases were reported from Saturday to Sunday, and 520 from Sunday to Monday.

Of the new cases, 542 were in the Interior Health region, 319 cases were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 609 were in the Fraser Health region, 220 were in Island Health, and 294 were in Northern Health.

The number of people in hospital with the disease declined by three to 278. Of those patients, 139 are in intensive care, an increase of four from Friday.

The nine deaths — three in Fraser Health, three in Interior Health, two in Island Health, and one in Vancouver Coastal Health — bring B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,865.

There have been 175,142 cases reported in the province since the start of the pandemic, 5,825 of which are active.

The province said 85.8 per cent of eligible British Columbians 12 and older have received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 78.4 per cent have received two doses.

The province said from Sept. 3 to 9, people who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 77.8 per cent of cases. From Aug. 27 to Sept. 9, they accounted for 86.2 per cent of hospitalizations.

Monday marks the first day of B.C.’s vaccine card program.

People aged 12 and older now have to show proof of having had a single dose of vaccine to access “discretionary” social and recreational events.

After Oct. 24, they will need to be fully vaccinated at least seven days prior. The government says the BC Vaccine Card can be downloaded onto mobile phones or printed out on paper.

At a press conference Monday, health officials said about 15,000 people who are severely immuno-compromised will be receiving an invitation to get a third shot of COVID-19 vaccine.

— with files from The Canadian Press