B.C. health officials to hold Monday press conference as vaccine card goes into effect

Send this page to someone via email

As B.C.’s vaccine card is now in effect, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will hold a press conference Monday afternoon.

The event will be held at 3 p.m.

That will be broadcast live above, on BC1 and on the Global BC Facebook page.

The latest COVID-19 numbers will also be released at that time and will cover the past three days.

1:39 BC Vaccine Card takes effect Monday BC Vaccine Card takes effect Monday

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, B.C.’s COVID-19 cases and deaths continued to climb higher.

The province recorded 820 new cases along with nine new deaths, which is the highest one-day total since early June. The total number of people who have now died from complications of the virus is 1,856.

Of the new cases, 264 were in Fraser Health, 112 in Vancouver Coastal Health, 253 in Interior Health, 101 in Northern Health and 90 in Island Health.

Nineteen more people were in hospital, bringing that total to 281. Of those, five more people were in the intensive care unit, bringing that total to 135.

B.C.’s total case count since the start of the pandemic was 173,158 on Friday with 5,850 active cases.

This story will be updated following the press conference.