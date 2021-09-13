Menu

Crime

Violent weekend in Vancouver pushes police resources to the limit

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted September 13, 2021 3:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Vancouver police say senior seriously injured in “shocking” sex assault' Vancouver police say senior seriously injured in “shocking” sex assault
Vancouver police are warning the public after a 76-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries during a violent sexual assault. Kamil Karamali has more on what investigators are calling a "shocking case."

Police say their resources were stretched during what proved to be a busy weekend in Vancouver.

In a statement issued Monday, the Vancouver Police Department said officers have been going full tilt since Friday to try to keep up with the cases, including a “shocking” sex assault involving a 76-year-old woman. More than 30 officers have been assigned to the case.

Click to play video: '11 VPD officers hurt in a string of violent incidents over long weekend' 11 VPD officers hurt in a string of violent incidents over long weekend
11 VPD officers hurt in a string of violent incidents over long weekend

Officers had also responded to a number of serious crimes, including multiple stabbings and two shootings.

A 26-year-old man was also stabbed near Pigeon Park on Friday night. It was the second day in a row he had been stabbed, and he had been released from hospital only a few hours earlier, police said.

Read more: Vancouver senior seriously injured in ‘shocking’ sex assault, police say

Police say a woman walked up to the police station at Main and E. Cordova streets Friday night after being stabbed multiple times. The woman received medical treatment, and officers followed a trail of blood from the victim for more than a block. Investigators believe the victim may have been lured into a lane by a man and woman she knew and was then assaulted.

A 23-year-old man was taken to jail and faces charges after the VPD’s emergency response team responded to reports of shots fired in a highrise near Burrard and Georgia Street on Sunday morning. Officers focused on an apartment linked to a known gang member and arrested, including the alleged shooter.

Read more: 11 Vancouver officers attacked, assaulted during violent long weekend: police

Last week, police reported that 11 of their officers were injured or assaulted during the Labour Day weekend.

Sgt. Steve Addison with Vancouver police said that while officers are busy, the public shouldn’t hesitate to contact them if help is needed.

“If there’s crime happening in your neighbourhood or you feel unsafe, we need to know about it so we can help,” he said.

