Saskatoon Hilltops lose first game in 4 years, ending 33-game winning streak

Sept. 9, 2017, was a warm, late summer day.

In the early evening, under the lights at Saskatoon Minor Football Field, former Saskatoon Hilltops starting quarterback Jordan Walls threw an interception inside the 10-yard line to seal a Regina Thunder win.

That was the last Hilltops loss in over four years, until Saturday night.

With no time left on the clock, Thunder kicker Eric Maximuik drilled a 51-yard field goal to put his team up 16-13, handing the Hilltops their first loss in 1,463 days, a winning streak that spanned 33 games.

“We’re going to have to get some first downs, we’re going to have to get some points on the board, and we’re just going to have to play smarter, better, tougher,” head coach Tom Sargeant assessed. “We deserve to feel like we feel right now, ’cause we didn’t play well, we didn’t execute well, and it’s not good enough. It’s not up to our standards.”

The Hilltops’ stingy defence kept them in the game throughout the night, however, they were outperformed on offence, especially through the air. Regina’s Carter Shewchuk threw for 253 yards, while Doug Fleming and Damon Dutton combined for 10 completions and 148 yards.

“A lot of lessons took place today that I guarantee you we can improve and make better,” Sargeant said.

The loss was eye-opening for the young Toppers roster, many of whom hadn’t lost a game in the Canadian Junior Football League.

“It provides a good view on us. When I first started, we hadn’t lost a game yet; this is a good eye-opener for us,” running back Carter McLean said. “So, we’ve just got to take this to heart and push through it.”

Veteran linebacker Brady Fossen said it was his “second loss in four full seasons with the team.”

“So, this is one of those things that you wish you could change it, but that is the way it is and we’ve been able to have success down the road later in the season,” Fossen said. “We’re just going to regroup and get ready for next week.”

Next week’s matchup will provide the Hilltops with an opportunity to avenge the loss in the second half of a home-and-home with the Thunder.

“I’m ready to get the bitter taste of this loss out of my mouth, and I’m just ready to get back against Regina,” McLean said.

The Hilltops haven’t lost two games in one season dating back to 2015, however both losses that season came against Regina.

“Next week’s a great opportunity to not make the same mistakes, really show up and make a statement,” Fossen said.