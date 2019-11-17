Menu

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Sports

Hilltops beat Rams in defensive affair, win 6th straight Canadian Bowl

By Brenden Purdy Global News
Posted November 17, 2019 12:59 pm
.
. File / Global News

They say defence wins championships, and on Saturday the Saskatoon Hilltops defence did just that.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Hilltops finish regular season perfect 2nd time in a row

Related News

With 40 seconds left on the clock in the Canadian Bowl final, the Langley Rams faced a do-or-die play on 3rd and 11 from the Hilltops’ 39-yard line.

As the pocket collapsed around quarterback Colby Peters, he scrambled forward, evading pressure, and slung the ball off to wideout Jarryd Taylor. Taylor got his hands on the ball but was tackled promptly by graduating all-star Colton Holmes, playing in his first game since Sept. 22, breaking up the play and causing an incompletion.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Hilltops win sixth straight Prairie Football Conference title

The turnover on downs allowed the Toppers to play out the game in victory formation, with Tyler Hermann taking a pair of knees on offence to close out the contest — an 11-6 win for Saskatoon, the team’s 31st consecutive victory.

Story continues below advertisement

Their sixth straight Canadian Bowl win was the closest contest the Hilltops have played, and also the first time the team has failed to score a touchdown during the streak. Kicker Rylan Kleiter provided the offence for the blue and gold, hitting three of four field-goal attempts, the longest from 22 yards out.

Running back Ben Abrook took home the hardware for offensive player of the game, finishing with 130 yards on 27 carries, while Tristan Herring took home the defensive award with 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

