Sports

Saskatoon Hilltops punch ticket to Canadian Bowl with 51-1 win in semi-final

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted November 4, 2019 6:36 pm
Updated November 4, 2019 7:15 pm
The Saskatoon Hilltops defeated the Westshore Rebels 37-25 in British Columbia to win the 2016 Canadian Bowl.
The Saskatoon Hilltops punched their ticket to the Canadian Bowl with a victory over the London Beefeaters this past weekend. File / Global News

The Saskatoon Hilltops are heading to their sixth straight Canadian Bowl after a 51-1 win over the London Beefeaters.

The Toppers scored six touchdowns, including three by receiver Connor Graham, at TD Stadium in London, Ont., on Nov. 2.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Hilltops win sixth straight Prairie Football Conference title

Saskatoon only conceded a safety after a Beefeaters field goal attempt went wide in the first quarter.

The Hilltops, of the Prairie Football Conference, are moving on after their win over the Ontario Football Conference’s Beefeaters in the Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL) semi-final game this past weekend.

In the British Columbia Football Conference, the Langley Rams were crowned winners for the second straight season with a 35-12 victory over the Westshore Rebels on Nov. 2.

Saskatoon will meet Langley in the 112th Canadian Bowl at McLeod Stadium in B.C. on Nov. 16.

Saskatoon Valkyries dedicate winning season to late coach
Saskatoon Valkyries dedicate winning season to late coach

The Rams haven’t lost since the 2018 Canadian Bowl against the Hilltops, who are undefeated in their past 30 games.

The Toppers have 21 national titles as well as a record five-straight Canadian Bowls they set last November. Langley is still searching for their first CJFL title.

Saskatoon SportsFootballSaskatoon HilltopsPFCCanadian Junior Football LeagueCJFL Semi-finallondon beefeaters
