Canada

Health unit closes Cornwall, Ont. school for a week due to COVID-19

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted September 13, 2021 3:01 pm
The Upper Canada District School Board has identified COVID-19 cases at five of its schools. One of those schools was closed by the local health unit to limit further spread. View image in full screen
The Upper Canada District School Board has identified COVID-19 cases at five of its schools. One of those schools was closed by the local health unit to limit further spread. Paul Soucy/Global News

The Upper Canada District School Board has announced the closure of one of its schools due to rising cases of COVID-19.

According to a news release from the board sent out Sunday, Viscount Alexander Public School in Cornwall was shut down by the Eastern Ontario Health Unit until at least Sept. 20 to limit further spread of COVID-19 within the school and the community.

The Upper Canada board sent notices home to parents from four other schools advising them that a case of COVID-19 had been detected at their child’s institution.

Read more: Schools report COVID-19 cases as Ontario government’s reporting system lags

Pleasant Corners Public School and Vankleek Collegiate Institute, both in Vankleel Hill, South Edwardsburg Public School in Johnston and St. Lawrence Secondary School in Cornwall all have one positive case of COVID-19 identified as of Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

All the aforementioned schools will remain open.

“The Eastern Ontario Health Unit and the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark Health Unit have done assessments to determine those within the schools who may have had a high-risk exposure, and are actively communicating with those people,” the board said.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
