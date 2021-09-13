Saskatchewan Environment targets key wildlife zones for CWD testing

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Environment says animals harvested in five key wildlife management zones are of particular interest as biologists study chronic wasting disease (CWD).

CWD is an infectious central nervous system disease in cervids — including caribou, deer, elk and moose — and is fatal to infected deer.

The province said animals from zones 2W, 9, 10, 35 and 37 will help provide further information about the prevalence and spread of CWD.

The Environment Ministry said it is also interested in samples from zones 50 and 55 to evaluated CWD in the boreal transition region and the risk of transmission to cervids, including the threatened boreal caribou.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Minister Warren Kaeding said CWD is a serious issue in the province and hunters play a vital role in detection and surveillance.

“Last year, nearly 3,000 heads were submitted for testing,” Kaeding said.

“This level of sampling wouldn’t be possible without the dedication of the hunting community and is critical to the success of the CWD surveillance program.”

Hunters are being asked to submit the heads of deer, elk and moose harvested during the 2021 hunting season for testing.

The province is hoping hunters submit more moose heads this year after CWD was found in five moose in 2020.

Officials said this will allow them to better understand the disease in moose, especially in zones where CWD occurs in the deer population.

A CWD tracking number is required prior to dropping off heads for testing. Those can be obtained from the CWD online tracking system.

The website also has a list of the locations where heads can be dropped off for testing.

Officials said while there have been no document cases of CWD in humans, people are advised to refrain from eating or distributing meat that has tested positive for the disease.

Story continues below advertisement

Carcass and meat can be disposed of in a ministry-approved landfill.

Processed meat may be double-bagged, with limited quantities dispose of in household waste. Landfill owners should be contacted prior to using this disposal method as not all landfills accept animal carcasses.

CWD has been detected in 56 of the 83 wildlife management zones in Saskatchewan.

1:45 Deadly wildlife disease could be transmitted to humans: U of C study Deadly wildlife disease could be transmitted to humans: U of C study – Jul 16, 2021