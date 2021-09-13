COVID-19: MLHU reports 52 cases, 1 death from Saturday to Monday

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit reported 52 COVID-19 cases from Saturday to Monday, though the total case count increased by 53.

Eleven of those cases are attributed to Monday’s tally, 22 on Sunday and 19 on Saturday. The MLHU also reported a death on Saturday involving a woman in her 80s, not associated with a long-term care or retirement home.

In total, the MLHU is reporting 13,656 cases with 193 active (a decrease of 16), 13,227 recoveries (an increase of 68), and 236 deaths.

The number of cases involving a variant of concern climbed by 29, all Delta, to 4,090.

The breakdown of known variant cases is as follows:

3,384 cases of the Alpha variant

576 cases of the Delta variant

124 cases of the Gamma variant

two cases of the Beta variant

one case of the Kappa variant

one case of the Zeta variant

There are also two cases listed using the old code numbers, one described as B.1.617 and another listed as B.1.617.3.

Further information can be found on the health unit’s summary of COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London.

The test positivity rate in the region was 2.9 per cent for the week of Aug. 29, the same as the week prior.

Hospitalizations

London Health Sciences Centre says it is caring for seven inpatients with COVID-19 as of Monday, a decrease of two from Friday. Five or fewer patients are in adult intensive care.

Five or fewer inpatients with COVID-19 are in Children’s Hospital, with none in pediatric critical care.

Five or fewer staff are currently positive with COVID-19, the organization reported, a decrease from six on Tuesday.



St. Joseph’s Health Care London (SJHCL) is reporting one non-outbreak case involving a health-care worker.



Outbreaks

The outbreak at McCormick Home, declared Sept. 3, was declared over Sept. 11. It had involved two of its resident home areas: Memory Lane (dedicated dementia care wing) and Evergreen Walk.

Schools and childcare

The MLHU is reporting cases at the following schools in its jurisdiction:

École élémentaire La Pommeraie, one case

École secondaire catholique Monseigneur-Bruyère, three cases

Hillcrest Public School, one case

Kensal Park Public School, two cases

Lambeth Public School, one case

Sir Frederick Banting Secondary School, one case

Vaccinations and testing

As of the end of day Sept. 4, the MLHU says 77.3 per cent of residents aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 84.0 per cent have had at least one dose.

MLHU data says, in the last six weeks, one death involved an unvaccinated individual and one involved a fully vaccinated individual. However, five deaths have been recorded in that time.



According to the available data, only two hospitalizations, or 6.67 per cent of hospitalizations, involved individuals who were fully vaccinated.

As for reported cases in general, 16.97 per cent (or 139 of 819 cases) involved people who were fully vaccinated and 16.0 per cent (or 131 cases) were partially vaccinated.

On the health unit’s website, residents can find information on pop-up clinics, mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies; guidance for anyone vaccinated outside of the province or country; transportation support for those in need; and more.

Anyone looking to be tested for COVID-19 can find information about locations of testing sites on the health unit’s website.

Ontario

Ontario reported 600 cases Monday, after reporting 784 cases Sunday and 857 on Saturday.

Of the 600 cases reported Monday:

338 were among unvaccinated individuals

44 among partially vaccinated people

125 among fully vaccinated people

43 had vaccination status “unknown”

According to Monday’s report, 114 cases were recorded in Toronto, 84 in Peel Region, 67 in York Region, 59 in Ottawa, 47 in Windsor-Essex, 32 in Niagara Region and 30 in Waterloo Region. All other health units reported fewer than 30 cases.



Four new deaths were also reported Monday. Ontario reported 289 people in general hospital wards with COVID-19.

Among Ontarians eligible for immunization, 78.1 per cent are fully immunized and 84.4 per cent have had at least one dose.



Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern Public Health reported 28 cases from Saturday to Monday and also removed one case from its total tally due to data cleaning, for a total of:

4,158 total cases (an increase of 27)

50 active cases (an increase of nine)

4,023 recoveries (an increase of 18)

85 deaths

1,063 variant of concern cases, with 769 Alpha, 239 Delta (an increase of 27) and 55 Beta or Gamma

The most recent death was reported Aug. 31 and involved a woman in her 80s from Oxford County.

Of the 50 active cases, 12 are in Woodstock, 10 in St. Thomas, nine in South-West Oxford, and seven in Aylmer. Per-municipality case counts for the pandemic can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

Four people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with one in the ICU.

There are no active institutional outbreaks, the health unit says.

The Thames Valley District School Board reports cases at its schools online. Cases at schools within the London District Catholic School Board can also be found online.

The region’s test positivity rate was 2.0 per cent for the week of Aug. 29, up from 1.0 per cent for the week of Aug. 22.

As of Sept. 12, SWPH says 77.7 per cent of residents aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated while 83.8 per cent have had at least one dose.

SWPH adds that if anyone needs a copy of their vaccination receipt, they can download it online using their postal code and Ontario health card or call 1-833-943-3900.

Information on where to get vaccinated, vaccine eligibility and booking and cancelling appointments can be found on the health unit’s website.

The immunization clinic at the Memorial Arena in St. Thomas has now reopened at 1230 Talbot St.

People can add their names on a weekly basis to the health unit’s same-day vaccination list, also known as the Cancellation List. Select pharmacies in the region are also continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccine shots.

Huron and Perth

Global News is awaiting COVID-19 data for Saturday through Monday from Huron Perth Public Health.

On Friday, Huron Perth Public Health reported:

2,079 total cases (an increase of four from Thursday)

32 active cases (an increase of two)

1,985 recoveries (an increase of one)

62 deaths (an increase of one)

415 variant of concern cases (an increase of one)

An HPPH spokesperson told Global News that a death reported Sept. 8 is associated with the outbreak at Knollcrest Lodge but the death reported Sept. 10 “was a community death and is not associated with an outbreak.”

Of the 32 active cases, nine were in Stratford and six were in Perth East. Case counts by municipality can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

Four people were listed as hospitalized as of Friday, a decrease of two from Thursday.

There was one active case involving a health-care worker as of Friday.

As previously mentioned, an outbreak declared Aug. 20 involving Knollcrest Lodge in Perth East remains active and involves a total of 12 cases with seven among residents and five among staff as of Friday. At least four deaths are associated with the outbreak.

Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board lists cases at its schools on its website. The Avon-Maitland District School Board also lists cases at its schools on its website (under #3. Active Cases of COVID-19 in AMDSB Schools).

The region’s test positivity rate was 2.2 per cent for the week of Aug. 29, up from an adjusted 1.8 per cent for the week of Aug. 22.

HPPH’s vaccine dashboard showed that as of Sept. 7, 74.8 per cent of residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated while 81.1 per cent have had at least one dose.

Information on how and where to get a vaccine can be found on the health unit’s website.

Information on pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the province’s website.

Sarnia and Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported 15 cases from Saturday to Monday:

3,725 cases (up 15 from Friday)

29 active (an increase of 10)

3,627 recoveries (an increase of five)

69 deaths

544 variant of concern cases (an increase of four)



There are no active outbreaks reported by LPH.

The most recent test positivity rate was 0.81 per cent for the week of Aug. 29, down from 1.24 per cent for the week of Aug. 22.

Of those aged 12 and older, 73.7 per cent are fully vaccinated and 79.2 per cent have at least one dose.

Bluewater Health says it currently has one patient hospitalized with COVID-19.

Cases at schools within the Lambton Kent District School Board can be found online, as can cases at schools within the St. Clair Catholic District School Board.

Those who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments using the health unit’s registration page. People can also call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Information on pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the province’s website.

