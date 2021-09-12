Ontario reports 784 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 784 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 574,619.

Of the 784 new cases recorded, the data showed 475 were unvaccinated people, 66 were partially vaccinated people, 182 were fully vaccinated people and for 61 people the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Sunday’s report, 147 cases were recorded in Toronto, 67 in Peel Region, 65 in York Region, 73 in Windsor-Essex, 57 in Hamilton and in Ottawa.

All other local public health units reported 45 or fewer new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,611 as six new deaths were reported. However, the ministry of health said two of the deaths occurred more than a month ago and were reported due to a data cleanup.

Ontario reported 289 people in general hospital wards with COVID-19 with 184 patients in intensive care units and 107 patients in ICUs on a ventilator.

As of 8 p.m. on Saturday, 29,182 vaccines (11,733 for a first shot and 17,449 for a second shot) were administered in the last day.

There are more than 10.9 million people fully immunized with two doses, which is 78 per cent of the eligible (12 and older) population. First dose coverage stands at 84.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, 558,759 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19. Resolved cases increased by 738 from the previous day.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 6,249.

The government said 23,625 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 9,122 tests awaiting results.

Test positivity hit 3.2 per cent on Sunday, down from Saturday’s where it was 3.5 per cent.

