Ontario government reports 857 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

The Ontario government is reporting 857 new cases of COVID-19 and eight more deaths linked to the virus.

Saturday’s case count is slightly higher than Friday’s, which saw 848 new infections reported.

Provincial officials noted one person died on Friday and through a review of data it was learned seven others died more than a month ago. The total number of people dead is now 9,605.

According to the latest provincial data report, 170 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 100 in Peel Region, 77 in York Region, 73 in Ottawa, 55 in Hamilton, 50 in Windsor-Essex and 33 in Simcoe-Muskoka. The rest of the public health units had less than 30 new cases each.

It was also reported 756 cases were deemed resolved on Friday. To date, 558,021 of the 573,835 people in Ontario who tested positive for coronavirus have had their cases classified as resolved.

