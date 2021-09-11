SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario government reports 857 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

By Nick Westoll & Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted September 11, 2021 10:27 am
Click to play video: 'One step closer to a kids’ vaccine' One step closer to a kids’ vaccine
WATCH ABOVE: Infectious diseases expert Dr. Isaac Bogoch outlines updates related to newly approved vaccines for kids under 12 and everything that encompasses.

The Ontario government is reporting 857 new cases of COVID-19 and eight more deaths linked to the virus.

Saturday’s case count is slightly higher than Friday’s, which saw 848 new infections reported.

Provincial officials noted one person died on Friday and through a review of data it was learned seven others died more than a month ago. The total number of people dead is now 9,605.

Read more: Ontario has administered thousands of 3rd COVID-19 vaccine doses to the immunocompromised

According to the latest provincial data report, 170 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 100 in Peel Region, 77 in York Region, 73 in Ottawa, 55 in Hamilton, 50 in Windsor-Essex and 33 in Simcoe-Muskoka. The rest of the public health units had less than 30 new cases each.

Story continues below advertisement

It was also reported 756 cases were deemed resolved on Friday. To date, 558,021 of the 573,835 people in Ontario who tested positive for coronavirus have had their cases classified as resolved.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagOntario government tagCOVID-19 Ontario tagCOVID-19 Toronto tagOntario COVID tagcovid ontario tagCOVID-19 Ontario vaccines tagCOVID-19 Cases Ontario tagCOVID-19 Ontario Cases tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers