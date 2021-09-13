Ontario reports 600 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

Ontario is reporting 600 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, after the weekend saw around 800 new daily infections. The provincial case total now stands at 575,219.

Of the 600 new cases recorded, the data showed 338 were unvaccinated people, 44 were partially vaccinated people, 125 were fully vaccinated people and for 43 people the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Monday’s report, 114 cases were recorded in Toronto, 84 in Peel Region, 67 in York Region, 59 in Ottawa, 47 in Windsor-Essex, 32 in Niagara Region and 30 in Waterloo Region.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 30 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,617 as four new deaths were recorded. In addition, the Ontario Ministry of Health said two more deaths occurred more than a month ago due to data cleanup and were also added to the overall total.

Hospitalizations in Ontario

Ontario reported 289 people in general hospital wards with COVID-19 from Sunday’s data. Monday’s data indicated 189 patients are in intensive care units (up by five from the previous day) and 163 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by 10).

Provincial officials recently announced they would start including the vaccination status of those hospitalized due to COVID-19 as part of their daily COVID-19 data reporting. They noted the new dataset will grow and improve over time as more information is collected.

Due to incomplete data, the latest numbers from Sept. 11 indicate for those in general hospital wards with COVID, 159 were unvaccinated, 12 were partially vaccinated and 42 were fully vaccinated. For those in ICUs, 103 were unvaccinated while 8 were partially vaccinated and 15 were fully vaccinated.

In the third wave peak, which was the worst wave for hospitalizations, the province saw as many as 900 patients in ICUs with COVID. The province’s data has recorded 5,718 patients in total have ever been in ICU with 29,401 patients having been hospitalized due to COVID since the start of the pandemic.

Vaccinations, recoveries, testing, 7-day average in Ontario

As of 8 p.m. on Sunday, 15,842 vaccines (6.616 for a first shot and 9,226 for a second shot) were administered in the last day.

There are more than 10.1 million people fully immunized with two doses, which is 78.1 per cent of the eligible (12 and older) population. First dose coverage stands at 84.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, 559,386 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 97 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 627 from the previous day.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 6,216 — down from the previous day when it was at 6,249, and is also down from Sept. 6 when it was at 6,399. At the peak of the second wave coronavirus surge in January, active cases hit just above 30,000. In the third wave in April, active cases topped 43,000.

The seven-day average has now reached 715 which is the up from yesterday’s at 712, but is down from last week when it was 741. A month ago, the seven-day average was around 400.

The government said 19,125 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 9,242 tests awaiting results.

Test positivity hit 3.1 per cent. Last week, test positivity was at 3.6 per cent.

Variants of concern in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) detected so far in the province which consists of:

“Alpha” the B.1.1.7 VOC (first detected in the United Kingdom): 146,452 variant cases, which is up by two since the previous day. This strain dominated Ontario’s third wave.

“Delta” the B.1.617.2 VOC (first detected in India): 14,884 variant cases, which is up by 238 since the previous day. This strain is dominating Ontario’s fourth wave.

“Beta” the B.1.351 VOC (first detected in South Africa): 1,501 variant cases, which is unchanged since the previous day.

“Gamma” the P.1 VOC (first detected in Brazil): 5,225 variant cases, which is unchanged since the previous day.

NOTE: It takes several days for positive COVID-19 tests to be re-examined for the exact variant. Therefore, there may be more variant cases than overall cases in daily reporting.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

286,674 people are male — an increase of 295 cases.

284,559 people are female — an increase of 302 cases.

15,815 people are under the age of four — an increase of 38 cases.

28,198 people are 5 to 11 — an increase of 84 cases.

51,289 people are 12 to 19 — an increase of 57 cases.

217,078 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 241 cases.

162,186 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 132 cases.

74,935 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 38 cases.

25,612 people are 80 and over — an increase of 10 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Here is a breakdown of the total deaths related to COVID-19 by age:

Deaths reported in ages 19 and under: 5

Deaths reported in ages 20 to 39: 94

Deaths reported in ages 40 to 59: 641

Deaths reported in ages 60 to 79: 3,121

Deaths reported in ages 80 and older: 5,755

The province notes there may be a reporting delay for deaths and data

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,804 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an unchanged since the previous day. Thirteen virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are eight current outbreaks in homes, which is up by one from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 31 active cases among long-term care residents and 21 active cases among staff — unchanged and up by three, respectively, in the last day.

