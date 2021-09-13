COVID-19: Over 80% of Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph is now fully vaccinated

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is reporting that over 80 per cent of eligible residents are now considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The milestone announced on Monday comes over nine months since public health began its vaccine rollout during the first week of January.

Meanwhile, 85.6 of residents over the age of 12 have had at least one dose of vaccine.

In Guelph, 85.8 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated, and 91.3 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 73.8 per cent are fully vaccinated and 78.2 per cent have received one dose.

As of Monday, 74 per cent of secondary school students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 76.1 per cent have had two jabs in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

Story continues below advertisement

3:12 Protests set to take place in front of hospitals across country including Toronto Protests set to take place in front of hospitals across country including Toronto

While vaccination rates continue to climb in Guelph, so do case numbers, with another 39 confirmed COVID-19 cases being reported in the city between Friday and Monday morning.

Active cases increased over the weekend to 67 with another 28 new recoveries. Total resolved cases climbed to 4,755 and the city’s coronavirus death toll remained at 45.

In Wellington County, 23 new cases have been confirmed as its case count climbed to 1,891.

Active cases are at 34 in the county with six new recoveries being reported. Public health is reporting that 39 people have died from COVID-19.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are five people being treated in a hospital.

Story continues below advertisement