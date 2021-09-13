2 trapped after minivan crashes through building in Cobourg

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were trapped after a minivan crashed through a wall of a building in Cobourg on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded around 1:50 p.m. to the crash along Division Street.

Police determined a minivan was backing up in a garage to unload an appliance when it suddenly accelerated and crashed through the back wall of the garage.

Both occupants required assistance from firefighters to exit the vehicle. They were assessed at the scene by Northumberland County paramedics and released.

Police said no charges would be laid as the collision occurred on private property.

