Traffic

2 trapped after minivan crashes through building in Cobourg

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 13, 2021 11:14 am
Click to play video: 'Minivan crashes through wall of building in Cobourg' Minivan crashes through wall of building in Cobourg
Two people were trapped after a minivan crashed through a wall of a building in Cobourg on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded around 1:50 p.m. to the crash along Division Street.

Read more: 2 arrested, drugs, firearm seized after pursuit ends with crash into bus shelter in Peterborough

Police determined a minivan was backing up in a garage to unload an appliance when it suddenly accelerated and crashed through the back wall of the garage.

Both occupants required assistance from firefighters to exit the vehicle. They were assessed at the scene by Northumberland County paramedics and released.

Police said no charges would be laid as the collision occurred on private property.

