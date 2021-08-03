2 arrested, drugs, firearm seized after pursuit ends with crash into bus shelter in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Two people face drug and weapons charges after a vehicle crashed through a bus shelter in Peterborough early Sunday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 2:30 a.m., an officer on patrol attempted to pull over a vehicle in the area of Sherbrooke Street and Park Street North after learning the registered owner of the vehicle was a suspended driver.

However, the vehicle allegedly fled from police. A short pursuit ended when the vehicle collided with a bus shelter and a retaining wall barrier in the Park Street and Hopkins Avenue area. Officers were able to get both occupants out of the vehicle safely.

The investigation led to the seizure of a loaded firearm, 35.9 grams of fentanyl, 40.4 grams of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

One of the individuals was taken to hospital for a pre-existing condition before being medically cleared and returned to the police station, police said.

Robert Ladouceur, 49, of Buckhorn, and a 17-year-old male from Scarborough, were both arrested and charged with:

Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm

Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose

Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

2 counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, other drugs)

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000

The youth — whose name cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act — was additionally charged with:

Obstructing a peace officer (provide a false name)

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Flight from a peace officer

Two counts of failure to comply with release order to not possess any weapons and breaching house arrest and curfew from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. in connection with offences in another jurisdiction

Red light – fail to stop

Fail to stop for police

Disobey a stop sign – fail to stop

Using a licence plate not authorized for a vehicle

Both were held in custody and appeared in court later Sunday. They were remanded into custody and will appear in court again on Wednesday, police said in an update on Tuesday.

