Crime

Purple fentanyl, cocaine found in bag as man fled from Peterborough police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 16, 2021 1:44 pm
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
A Peterborough man was found with purple fentanyl and cocaine on Thursday night. Global News Peterborough file

A Peterborough man is facing drug trafficking and possession charges after an incident Thursday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11:30 p.m.,  officers were called to a residence in the area of Wolfe Street and Park Street North about an unwanted man.

Police say when officers arrived, they saw a man holding a bag leaving the residence.

Read more: Peterborough man wanted for bicycle thefts located in park with drugs: police

“Officers attempted to stop the individual, but he fled on foot,” police said. “After a short distance he stopped, and officers were able to take him into custody without incident.”

Police found the discarded bag along the path. Inside the bag were 21.9 grams of purple fentanyl, 21.4 grams of cocaine and drug paraphernalia

Robert Ward, 52, of Peterborough was charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, fentanyl) and one count of failure to comply with an undertaking.

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.

Click to play video: '26 suspected drug related deaths this year in the city and county of Peterborough' 26 suspected drug related deaths this year in the city and county of Peterborough
26 suspected drug related deaths this year in the city and county of Peterborough
