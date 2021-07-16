Purple fentanyl, cocaine found in bag as man fled from Peterborough police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing drug trafficking and possession charges after an incident Thursday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to a residence in the area of Wolfe Street and Park Street North about an unwanted man.

Police say when officers arrived, they saw a man holding a bag leaving the residence.

“Officers attempted to stop the individual, but he fled on foot,” police said. “After a short distance he stopped, and officers were able to take him into custody without incident.”

Police found the discarded bag along the path. Inside the bag were 21.9 grams of purple fentanyl, 21.4 grams of cocaine and drug paraphernalia

Story continues below advertisement

Robert Ward, 52, of Peterborough was charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, fentanyl) and one count of failure to comply with an undertaking.

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.

2:13 26 suspected drug related deaths this year in the city and county of Peterborough 26 suspected drug related deaths this year in the city and county of Peterborough