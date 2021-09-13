Menu

Crime

2 men sought after family targeted in hate-motivated attack during faith ceremony, Peel police say

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted September 13, 2021 11:53 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel police say they are investigating a hate-motivated incident toward a Mississauga family that took place during a faith ceremony on Saturday.

Investigators said that around 5:30 p.m., a 44-year-old man and his family were conducting the ceremony in the area of Barbertown and Mississauga roads when two men approached and began shouting derogatory and hateful remarks towards them.

Police said the suspects also threw rocks at the man, who was able to get away with his family. However, investigators said the suspects continued to throw rocks as the family drove away, causing damage to their vehicle.

Read more: Charges laid after alleged ‘hate-motivated crime’ at Mississauga hardware store

The man went to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said his wife and two young children were not physically hurt.

Story continues below advertisement

Both suspects are described as being between 16 to 18 years old with dark hair.

“The abundance of rich culture and diversity that we have here in Peel Region is one of our many strengths,” Peel police chief Nishan Duraiappah said in a statement. “Being able to practice and celebrate one’s faith in peace and safety is a fundamental right here in Canada.”

“Hateful, deliberate acts such as this will not be tolerated and I can assure you that the appropriate resources are being allocated to identify those responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453-2121 ext. 1133 or Crime Stoppers Anonymously at 1-800–222-8477.

