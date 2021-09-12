Man imprisoned for wife’s murder in Revelstoke sues for return of motorhome upon release

Send this page to someone via email

A man who spent time behind bars for allegedly murdering his wife in Revelstoke in 2010 is suing for the return of his motorhome upon his release.

Peter Beckett, a former New Zealand city councillor, stood trial twice for the murder of his wife, Laura Letts-Beckett, who drowned while the couple was out boating in 2010. The first trial in 2016 resulted in a hung jury, but he was convicted of first-degree murder during a second trial in 2017.

However, the B.C. Court of Appeal quashed his conviction in September 2020 and ordered a third one.

But instead of following through on a third trial, the Crown decided to stay the proceedings and release Beckett from prison.

The couple had been staying near Revelstoke in their motorhome at the time of her death.

According to civil court documents recently filed by Beckett, he had been the sole registered owner of the 2007 Fleetwood Revolution 40LE Motorhome.

He said he bought it for $196,000 USD.

He claims Brian Graham, the defendant, wrongly sold the vehicle and refuses to give him details about the purchaser or possible location.

According to the civil claim, Graham told Beckett that he would store the motorhome for free in March 2012.

Beckett also claims that Graham then sold the vehicle for $17,501 sometime in November 2016 to offset storage charges.

He asks the court to issue an order directing the motorhome be returned to him, a judgment of $200,000 for loss and damages resulting from Graham’s conduct, and for his expenses to be covered.

None of the allegations has been proven in court. Graham has not yet filed a statement of defence.