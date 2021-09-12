Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Search resumes for swimmer swept downstream in Annapolis River

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 12, 2021 11:06 am
RCMP and searchers are looking for a missing swimmer in the Annapolis River. View image in full screen
RCMP and searchers are looking for a missing swimmer in the Annapolis River. Submitted/Ian Swinamer

First responders have resumed their search for a missing swimmer near Middleton, N.S.

RCMP say the 25-year-old woman had been swimming in the Annapolis River with another woman on Saturday just before 3 p.m., when both encountered difficulty with the current.

Read more: HRM firefighter identified as man who drowned at Drysdale Falls

One woman was able to make it safely back to the dock and immediately called 911.

RCMP say the missing woman was swept downstream.

Searchers are scouring the Annapolis River near Middleton, N.S. for the missing 25-year-old woman. View image in full screen
Searchers are scouring the Annapolis River near Middleton, N.S. for the missing 25-year-old woman. Submitted/Ian Swinamer

The search was halted Saturday when it became too dark and resumed Sunday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP Air Services and local fire departments are aiding in the search.

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: How to be water safe this summer' Health Matters: How to be water safe this summer
Health Matters: How to be water safe this summer – Jun 30, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Missing Swimmer tagRCMP Air Services tagAnnapolis River tagAnnapolis County RCMP tagAnnapolis River missing swimmer tagAnnapolis River search tagmissing swimmer search tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers