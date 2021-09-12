Search resumes for swimmer swept downstream in Annapolis River

Send this page to someone via email

First responders have resumed their search for a missing swimmer near Middleton, N.S.

RCMP say the 25-year-old woman had been swimming in the Annapolis River with another woman on Saturday just before 3 p.m., when both encountered difficulty with the current.

One woman was able to make it safely back to the dock and immediately called 911.

RCMP say the missing woman was swept downstream.

Searchers are scouring the Annapolis River near Middleton, N.S. for the missing 25-year-old woman.

The search was halted Saturday when it became too dark and resumed Sunday morning.

RCMP Air Services and local fire departments are aiding in the search.

