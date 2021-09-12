Menu

Canada

Beachgoer saves 3 from possible drowning in Lake Erie, OPP searching for swimmer

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted September 12, 2021 10:24 am
FILE PHOTO. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. OPP/Twitter

OPP are crediting a Good Samaritan for possibly saving three people from drowning as they continue to search for a missing swimmer.

Police say shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday, emergency crews were called to Port Burwell Provincial Park for a report of a missing swimmer and three near-drownings in Lake Erie.

It was determined that two people were swimming in Lake Erie when both became in distress. Two other people went into the water to help, but also became in distress.

A Good Samaritan saw what was happening and threw a life-saving ring that was on the beach, which police say saved three people.

Story continues below advertisement

The fourth person remains outstanding and a search for the person is ongoing.

