Global News Morning BC June 30 2021 11:38am 03:16 Health Matters: how to be water safe this summer Dale Miller of the Lifesaving Society offers important swimming safety tips to help you and your family be safe in the water this summer. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7992912/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7992912/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?