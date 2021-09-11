Remembering 9/11: Halifax airport to mark 20th anniversary

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax International Airport Authority (HIAA) is set to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 beginning at 1 p.m.

Saturday marks two decades since the horrific hijacking attacks that shook the world, killing nearly 3,000 people in what was the deadliest terrorist assault on United States soil.

READ MORE: Remembering 9/11: How the 20th anniversary is being marked in U.S. and Canada

The commemoration event, which will be live-streamed on this page, will have representatives of HIAA, the Government of Nova Scotia, the U.S. Consulate

General Halifax, Halifax Regional Municipality, and Canadian Red Cross, providing remarks to highlight the significance of the anniversary.

On Sept. 11, 2001, 40 airplanes were diverted to Halifax Stanfield International Airport, as officials scrambled to clear the skies in the wake of the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon.

Story continues below advertisement

Halifax received more planes that day than any other airport in the world. In just a few hours, 8,000 passengers and crew members arrived at the city.

2:29 Halifax airport employee remembers ‘grateful’ passengers and crew stranded due to 9/11 Halifax airport employee remembers ‘grateful’ passengers and crew stranded due to 9/11 – Sep 11, 2016

-More to come