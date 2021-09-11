Death under investigation after body found in York River in Bancroft: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Bancroft OPP say an investigation has been launched after a body of a man was found in the York River in Bancroft on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded around 3:30 p.m. to a report of a deceased man in the river near Hastings Heritage Way.

Early Friday evening, an OPP release stated the Office for the Chief Coroner of Ontario helped identify the victim as Matthew Welsh, 40. No hometown location was provided.

“An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death is ongoing,” OPP stated.

The Bancroft OPP Crime Unit is looking for the public’s assistance for any information regarding this incident, particularly if you have knowledge of Welsh’s whereabouts in the days leading up to his death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477(TIPS) or submit your tip online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.