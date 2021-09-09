Menu

Canada

Victim pronounced deceased after body recovered from Otonabee River in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 9, 2021 9:20 am
Click to play video: 'Victim recovered from Otonabee River pronounced deceased at Peterborough hospital' Victim recovered from Otonabee River pronounced deceased at Peterborough hospital
Police say an individual who was recovered from the Otonabee River was pronounced deceased at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Wednesday evening.

Peterborough police say an individual who was recovered from the Otonabee River on Wednesday evening was pronounced dead in hospital.

Around 5:30 p.m, Peterborough Police Service officers responded to a 911 call about a body in the river in the area of Burnham Street and Hunter Street West at James Stevenson Park.

Police say the person was brought to shore and life-saving measures were attempted. However, the individual was later pronounced deceased at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

On Thursday, police said the death is now a coroner’s investigation.

“Foul play is not suspected,” police stated.

The name of the victim was not released.

