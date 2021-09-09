Victim pronounced deceased after body recovered from Otonabee River in Peterborough: police

Peterborough police say an individual who was recovered from the Otonabee River on Wednesday evening was pronounced dead in hospital.
Around 5:30 p.m, Peterborough Police Service officers responded to a 911 call about a body in the river in the area of Burnham Street and Hunter Street West at James Stevenson Park.
Police say the person was brought to shore and life-saving measures were attempted. However, the individual was later pronounced deceased at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre.
On Thursday, police said the death is now a coroner’s investigation.
“Foul play is not suspected,” police stated.
The name of the victim was not released.
